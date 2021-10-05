World Share

Pandora Papers leak exposes wide-reaching tax avoidance scheme

Hundreds of world leaders, billionaires and celebrities have been caught out using questionable financial practices in order to conceal their wealth. Millions of leaked documents have revealed the extent to which some of the world's most influential people have used offshore accounts to avoid paying taxes. The data drop known as the Pandora Papers has left many of the rich and powerful with lots of explaining to do. Aly Khan Satchu, founder of Rich Management Limited, explains.