Turkey Set to Ratify the Paris Agreement in November

Turkey is set to ratify the Paris Agreement next month as a part of the country's push to invest more in green technology. The Paris Agreement came into effect five years ago when the world got together to limit the temperature increase of the planet. The agreement's main goals were to limit the earth's temperature to counter the effects of climate change and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by the middle of this century. So what will be next for Turkey after ratifying the Paris Agreement? And what are the country's plans for sustainable development and growth? Guest: Ziya Altunyaldiz Turkish MP