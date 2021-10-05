POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey Says Greece-France Defence Deal to Harm NATO Alliance
Turkey Says Greece-France Defence Deal to Harm NATO Alliance
Greece has recently inked defence deals with France for the purchase of six Rafale fighter jets and three advanced warships, potentially raising tensions with neighbouring Turkey. The Greek prime minister has said his country has no intention to go into an arms race with its neighbour, but Turkey has voiced concern about the deal saying it threatens to harm the NATO alliance. The two NATO allies are involved in several maritime disputes and talks have been ongoing to reduce tensions. So, what will Greece's signing of defence deals mean for its relations with Turkey? Guests: Giray Sadik Director of EU Research Centre at AYBU Dimitris Tsarouhas Visiting Associate Professor at Virginia Tech University
October 5, 2021
