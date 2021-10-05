World Share

President Macron Reportedly Defends France’s Colonial Legacy in Algeria

Tensions between France and Algeria have intensified due to President Emmanuel Macron’s recent comments which reportedly defended France’s colonial legacy. Algeria recalled its ambassador from Paris and banned French military planes from its airspace. But speaking to France's Inter Radio, Macron says he's keen to settle the situation through dialogue. Guests: Nabila Ramdani Journalist Jacques Reland Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Insitute Raouf Farrah Co-ordinator of Youth Engaged for Algeria and member of the pro-democracy organisation, IBTYKAR