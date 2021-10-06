POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
New Yorkers enjoy luxury camping holidays amid pandemic | Money Talks
04:12
BizTech
New Yorkers enjoy luxury camping holidays amid pandemic | Money Talks
So-long lumpy sleeping pads, campfire cooking and sleepless nights. City dwellers looking to get a taste of nature without having to 'rough it' are turning to glamorous camping, otherwise known as 'glamping'. The trend has accelerated during the pandemic, as Americans seek out accessible, socially distanced getaways. Kyoko Gasha pays a visit to a luxury retreat in New York City's harbour to see what the fuss is all about. #Glamping #Pandemic #CampingHolidays
October 6, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?