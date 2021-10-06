BizTech Share

Large UK banks, insurance firms pay women far less than men | Money Talks

The UK's financial industry remains a 'Boys' Club,' despite years of pressure to hire more women and close the wage gap. That's according to disclosures by large institutions on the difference in compensation between male and female employees. The discrepancy is tied to the lack of women in senior management roles. And it's a problem that's getting worse in several companies. Grace Lordan is an associate professor in behavioral science at the London School of Economics. She's also the founding director of the Inclusion Initiative. She tells us why there's much more room for progress in the fight for pay equality. #InsuranceFirms #UKBanks #PayGap #Inequality