Macron bans Islamic groups, closes more mosques

Despite the anger and controversy, France continues to close down some of its mosques. Emmanuel Macron's government says it's part of an effort to uphold the country's secular values. Political analysts believe it is another attempt by the president to entice right-wing voters ahead of next year's election. Monia Bouguerra, member of the political party, the Union of French Muslim Democrats has more. #mosques #Macron #France