Sudan govt says country is running short of medicines, food and fuel
03:45
World
Sudan govt says country is running short of medicines, food and fuel
Demonstrators in Sudan continue to hold anti-government protests in the east. Members of the Beja tribe have blocked roads and forced the main port to close after claiming their grievances have not been addressed since the tribe signed a peace agreement with Khartoum last year. David Otto from the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies weighs in. #Sudan #Bejatribe #PortSudan
October 6, 2021
