POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will China's Promise to Reclaim Taiwan Result in Military Confrontation?
26:20
World
Will China's Promise to Reclaim Taiwan Result in Military Confrontation?
Taiwan has said its tensions with China stand at the worst point in four decades. The island nation is on high alert after Chinese military jets entered its air defence zone, sparking fears that Beijing would try to reclaim the country through a full-scale military invasion. China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and Chinese President Xi Jinping had, in the past, promised to reclaim it. So, how serious is China about taking back Taiwan? And in case of a war, can Taiwan rely on the US to come to its aid? Guests: Einar Tangen China Affairs Analyst J Michael Cole Senior Fellow at the Global Taiwan Institute Ross Feingold Asia Political Risk Analyst
October 6, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?