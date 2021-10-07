POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Macron aims to revitalise relationship with Africa
03:58
World
Macron aims to revitalise relationship with Africa
France is hosting an Africa summit on Friday in a bid to re-adjust its relationship with countries across the continent. Despite its name, no African heads of state have been invited. Instead, President Emmanuel Macron says he wants to reach out to the continent's youth. Paul Melly is a consulting fellow for the Africa Programme at Chatham House. He tells us what to expect from this summit. #Macron #africasummit #France
October 7, 2021
