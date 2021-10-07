World Share

Macron aims to revitalise relationship with Africa

France is hosting an Africa summit on Friday in a bid to re-adjust its relationship with countries across the continent. Despite its name, no African heads of state have been invited. Instead, President Emmanuel Macron says he wants to reach out to the continent's youth. Paul Melly is a consulting fellow for the Africa Programme at Chatham House. He tells us what to expect from this summit.