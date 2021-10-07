POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Germany, Denmark Repatriate Several Daesh-linked Families From Syria
Germany, Denmark Repatriate Several Daesh-linked Families From Syria
Germany and Denmark have brought back several women who joined the Daesh terrorist group in Syria. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement that the children are not responsible for the decisions of their mothers, but their mothers will have to answer for their actions. So, does repatriation of women and children fulfill a legal and humanitarian obligation? Or does it put Germany and Denmark at risk? Guests: Kamalle Dabboussy Father of Mariam Dabboussy, Australian stranded in Syria Greg Barton Professor of Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University Ajmal Masroor Barefoot Institute Relationship Specialist Hannah Baldock Research Fellow specialising in terrorism and extremism at Henry Jackson Society
October 7, 2021
