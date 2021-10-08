POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rodrigo Duterte quits. Who’s next Philippine President? Manny Pacquiao?
25:00
World
Rodrigo Duterte quits. Who’s next Philippine President? Manny Pacquiao?
The bad-boy President of the Philippines - Rodrigo Duterte - also known as “Duterte Harry” is quitting politics. The 76 year old was expected to try to cling to power one way or another in elections next year but shocked his supporters by bowing out for good. It seems he's acting responsibly as his six year term - which is the limit in the Philippines - draws to an end. Is he making room for his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, to take over? He has indicated that she will run for president and that his long-time aide - Senator “Bong” Go - will be her running mate. Elections are set for 9 May 2022.
October 8, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?