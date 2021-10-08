World Share

How Will the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Affect Europe’s Energy Politics?

The $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will transport natural gas between Russia and Europe has been completed. While it will bring necessary relief to Europe's rising energy demands, the United States doesn't seem to be entirely on board. The US is opposed to Europe relying more on Russia for energy needs, while Ukraine is warning of the potential weaponisation of the pipeline by Moscow. Is Russia gaining too much influence in Europe? Guests: Thomas O'Donnell Lecturer at Hertie School of Governance Aura Sabadus Energy Analyst and Journalist