Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov
This year’s Nobel Peace Prize goes to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, for their efforts to hold the powerful to account. Maria Ressa is the first Filipino to win the Nobel Prize. She co-founded the digital news site Rappler - a forum dedicated to exposing corruption and which has been highly critical of President Rodrigo Duterte and his bloody war on drugs Muratov founded the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta in 1993. It is considered one of the only independent outlets in the country and has been heavily critical of the Kremlin. During Muratov's 24 years as Editor-in-Chief, six of the paper's journalists have been murdered. The Newsmakers breaks down the work of this year’s winners as well as the controversy that surrounds the award itself and many previous winners. Guests: Henrik Urdal. Director of the Peace Research Institute in Oslo Richard Heydarian Associate Professor of politics at Philippines' Polytechnic University Maung Zarni Human Rights Activist and Co-ordinator of the Free Rohingya Coalition
October 8, 2021
