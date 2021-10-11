POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How has Sebastian Kurz contributed to Islamophobia in Austria?
03:15
World
How has Sebastian Kurz contributed to Islamophobia in Austria?
Sebastian Kurz has resigned as Austria's chancellor following allegations that he used government money to fund positive coverage of him in an Austrian newspaper. The police raided government offices as part of the investigation. Kurz denies the claims and says will remain the leader of his conservative party. Hande Taner from the Forum of European Muslim Youth and Student Organisations takes a closer look at the former chancellor's legacy in power. #Austria #SebastianKurz #Corruption
October 11, 2021
