UK households face fuel poverty over shortages, high prices | Money Talks

Millions of British households may be unable to heat their homes this winter. That's the warning from industry experts, as the UK battles a global fuel shortage and soaring gas prices. The country remains heavily reliant on gas, especially during the colder months. But due to regulatory price caps, it's unable to outbid the likes of China for wholesale gas. That's left consumers facing rising bills and suppliers forced to close their doors. And as Oliver Regan reports, it could get worse. Danni Hewson broke down the fuel crisis for us. She's a financial analyst at AJ Bell, and joined us from Huddersfield in the UK. #EUfuelshortage #OilPrices #GasPrices