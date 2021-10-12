POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Long-running Tensions Mount Between Iran, Azerbaijan
12:16
World
Long-running Tensions Mount Between Iran, Azerbaijan
Tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan have risen after Iranian ground forces took part in military drills close to Azerbaijan’s border earlier this month. Much of the trouble between the two countries is rooted in last year’s Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which resulted in Azerbaijan gaining new access to areas close to Iran. Iran has since claimed that Azerbaijan is stationing Israeli troops near its border. Adding to the tension is Azerbaijan’s newly imposed customs taxes on Iranian trucks. Will this latest flare-up die down, or escalate? Guests Farid Shafiyev Chairman of the Centre of Analysis of International Relations Mehrdad Khonsari Former Iranian Diplomat
October 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?