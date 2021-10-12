POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey and Russia Consider Increasing Nuclear Co-operation
12:27
World
Turkey and Russia Consider Increasing Nuclear Co-operation
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed that Russia can build two nuclear power plants in addition to the one it is already building near Turkey's southern coast. The discussion occurred during Erdogan and Putin’s meeting in Sochi last month. A relative new comer to the nuclear energy game, Turkey has ambitious plans to diversify its sources of electricity and to reduce its emissions. Guests Ivan Starodubtsev Political Analyst Gloria Shkurti Ozdemir Researcher at SETA
October 12, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?