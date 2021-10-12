World Share

Turkey and Russia Consider Increasing Nuclear Co-operation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed that Russia can build two nuclear power plants in addition to the one it is already building near Turkey's southern coast. The discussion occurred during Erdogan and Putin’s meeting in Sochi last month. A relative new comer to the nuclear energy game, Turkey has ambitious plans to diversify its sources of electricity and to reduce its emissions. Guests Ivan Starodubtsev Political Analyst Gloria Shkurti Ozdemir Researcher at SETA