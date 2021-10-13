POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The First Americans | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Joe Biden has become the first sitting US president to issue a proclamation commemorating Indigenous People’s Day, which has traditionally been marked across the United States as Columbus Day, honoring Christopher Columbus, the explorer, who was also a brutal colonialist. In the proclamation issued by the White House, Biden described the contributions of Indigenous peoples throughout history as an “integral” part of the American nation, culture and society, while acknowledging “the significant sacrifices made by native peoples”. Guests: Raul Grijalva US Congressman from Arizona (D) Tara Houska Former Advisor on Native American affairs to Bernie Sanders & Native American Lawyer and Activist Gregg Deal Native American Artist and Activist
October 13, 2021
