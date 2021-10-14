DO NOT PUBLISH!

World Share

Facebook Whistle-blower Frances Haugen revealed the dark side of the social media giant - that also owns Instagram and Whatsapp - when she testified before Congress earlier this month. She described how her former employer damages children, enables sectarian conflict and undermines democracy, all for profit. Facebook responded by trying to discredit her - depicting her as a relatively junior employee who doesn’t know what she’s talking about. And some suspect she’s a left-winger who’s only speaking out because she wants the U.S. government to crack down on conservatives.