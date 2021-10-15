POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Georgian government has no intention of releasing jailed ex-president
04:31
World
Georgian government has no intention of releasing jailed ex-president
Tens of thousands of people have been rallying in Tbilisi in support of Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili. He was arrested at the beginning of October, shortly after returning home from eight years in self-imposed exile. While he was away, Saakashvili was sentenced to six years in prison for abuse of power. The government says it has no intention of releasing him. Alexander Titov from Queen's University has more. #Georgia #Saakashvili #Ukraine
October 15, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?