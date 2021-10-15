World Share

Georgian government has no intention of releasing jailed ex-president

Tens of thousands of people have been rallying in Tbilisi in support of Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili. He was arrested at the beginning of October, shortly after returning home from eight years in self-imposed exile. While he was away, Saakashvili was sentenced to six years in prison for abuse of power. The government says it has no intention of releasing him. Alexander Titov from Queen's University has more. #Georgia #Saakashvili #Ukraine