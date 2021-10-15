POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Macron's Approach to North Africa Backfiring?
12:36
World
Is Macron's Approach to North Africa Backfiring?
Tensions between France and Algeria are escalating, after recent comments by French President Macron on France's colonial past. Algeria reacted by recalling its ambassador to Paris. The diplomatic row between the two countries is surfacing at a sensitive time for Macron as France's standing in northern Africa continues to erode. So, how will this diplomatic row between Algeria and France affect the region? Guests: Uluc Ozulker Former Turkish Ambassador to France Nabila Ramdani Journalist
October 15, 2021
