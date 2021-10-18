POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Bottlenecks threaten global economic recovery from pandemic | Money Talks
06:42
BizTech
Bottlenecks threaten global economic recovery from pandemic | Money Talks
Supply chain bottlenecks are pushing up the cost of a wide variety of goods. That's because of rising demand for products that the world's infrastructure isn't equipped to handle. As Paolo Montecillo reports, it's threatening to derail the fragile recovery from the pandemic. For more, we spoke to Samir Dani. He's a professor of operations management and the Deputy Director of the Keele University Business School, and joins us from Loughborough in the U-K. #EconomicRecovery #GlobalShortage #Pandenic
October 18, 2021
