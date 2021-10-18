'Squid Game' breaks Netflix record and sparks business boom | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A foreign-language TV show based on Korean kids' games, where most of the characters die. It doesn't sound like the traditional recipe for a global hit. But perhaps that's part of Squid Game's appeal. The dystopian South Korean series has become a surprise worldwide phenomenon. It's Netflix's most popular debut and has sparked a small business boom at home and overseas. Melinda Nucifora has the details. #Netflix #SquidGame #SouthKorea #Series
October 18, 2021
