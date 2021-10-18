POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How has the Nagorno-Karabakh region changed since Azerbaijan and Armenia's conflict?
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have taken part in a summit of former Soviet states. Their attendance comes after the two countries went to war over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Javid Veliyev, department head at the Center of Analysis of International Relations, explains how that conflict has shaped the region now. #Azerbaijan #Armenia #NagornoKarabakh
October 18, 2021
