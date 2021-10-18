BizTech Share

It's 'Hooking Kids' Whistle-blower Frances Haugen's scathing verdict on Facebook

Frances Haugen delivered a damning verdict about her former employer Facebook to a congressional hearing earlier this month. She says Facebook 'Harms Children' 'Stokes Divisions' and 'Weakens Democracy' but her calls for more governmental oversight of the social media giant has some people questioning her motives.