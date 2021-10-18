POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
It's 'Hooking Kids' Whistle-blower Frances Haugen's scathing verdict on Facebook
02:31
BizTech
Frances Haugen delivered a damning verdict about her former employer Facebook to a congressional hearing earlier this month. She says Facebook 'Harms Children' 'Stokes Divisions' and 'Weakens Democracy' but her calls for more governmental oversight of the social media giant has some people questioning her motives. CLICK HERE FOR FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/EhYd2K8aYN0
October 18, 2021
