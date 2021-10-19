POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Can Turkey Fill Global Supply Chain Gaps Left by China?
12:04
World
Can Turkey Fill Global Supply Chain Gaps Left by China?
The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the vulnerability of global supply chains. With major exporters, such as China and other Asian countries, losing business due to rising shipping costs and lockdowns, many companies are starting to look for producers closer to home. So, can Turkey's manufacturers step in and fill this void? Guests: Ozan Ozkural CEO of Tanto Capital Partners Guido Cozzi Professor at the University of St Gallen
October 19, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?