President Erdogan visits Angola, Togo, Nigeria to boost ties | Money Talks

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on a three-nation tour of Africa in a bid to strengthen relations with the continent. He's visiting Angola, Togo and Nigeria, and is expected to finalise a number of deals from defence to education during his visit. It's all part of Turkey's moves to grow its economic and diplomatic presence in Africa. Mobin Nasir reports. Federico Donelli is a professor at the University of Genoa, focusing on politics of the Middle East and North Africa. He says Turkey's expansion in Africa will be different from China and Western nations. #TurkeyAfricaRelations #Erdogan #Angola #Togo #Nigeria