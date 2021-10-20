World Share

Bangladesh's Ruling Party Rallies for Religious Minority After Deadly Clashes

Religious violence has rocked Bangladesh with six, including two Hindus, dead and more than a hundred injured. The violence began last week when hundreds of Muslims protested against what they called a blasphemous incident involving the Quran. As the protests escalated, several Hindu sites came under attack. Now the Bangladesh's ruling party has announced to rally in support of the country's religious minority, and is calling for an end to violence. Guests: Ajmal Masroor Imam and Broadcaster Monirul Islam Acting Secretary of the Awami League Lawyers Organisation UK Khushi Kabir Human Rights Activist