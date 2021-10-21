World Share

Russian President Vladimir Putin approves week-long workplace shutdown as deaths soar

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved government plans to shutdown workplaces for a week, as the country’s COVID-19 death toll continues to break daily records. 1028 deaths were reported on Wednesday, the country’s highest number since the pandemic began. The president has also issued a plea for people to get vaccinated after revelations two thirds of the population is yet to get the jab.