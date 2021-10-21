World Share

What are the key issues that will dominate EU leaders' summit?

The European Union is in crisis with EU leaders meeting in Brussels fighting fires on several fronts. The pandemic is once again threatening to get out of control in some member states. A number of them are reintroducing lockdowns. Then there is the rise in energy prices. Oil and gas prices are at record highs. Nicholas Wright from University of Surrey explains. #EU leaderssummit #Poland #Covid