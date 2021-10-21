BizTech Share

BREXIT: Supply chain crisis

The way British news outlets are blaming Brexit for a shortage of workers, empty food shelves and the prospect of what some are calling a Cancelled Christmas, you might think it’s the UK that is the only country affected. But across the world others are facing similar problems. GUESTS: Nisa Bayindir Consumer Psychologist Behavioural Scientist Catherine McBride Fellow at the Centre for Brexit Policy Clare Bailey Independent Retail Expert Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.