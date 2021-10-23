World Share

Playback: Surgeons successfully test pig kidney transplant in human patient

Playback- where we bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. Russia has suspended its mission with NATO and ordered the closure of its office in Moscow after staff members were expelled A COVID-19 inquiry finds Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro should face charges for crimes against humanity Hundreds of Afghan refugees remain stuck in a makeshift camp in Bosnia and Herzegovina And, a scientific breakthrough... surgeons in New York successfully transplant a pig kidney into a human patient