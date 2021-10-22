What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Turkey to Increase Its Footprint in West Africa Through Trade Deals

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recently concluded his four-day visit to three West African countries: Angola, Togo and Nigeria. Turkey aims to play a contributing role in the economic and social development of the region and continent. And President Erdogan's signing of a series of deals in the areas of trade, energy and defence is a sign of Turkey looking to build stronger bilateral relations in the region. Guests: Emel Eyrice Author and Political Analyst Ovigwe Eguegu African Affairs Analyst