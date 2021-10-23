World Share

Africa Matters: Turkey-Africa Ties

This week, we will look back at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's diplomatic tour of Angola, Togo and Nigeria. We'll tell you about a new oxygen processing plant in the Somali capital Mogadishu, built with help from a Turkish company. We'll also be talking to a South African artist in Istanbul who brings birds to life using stainless steel. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story. #Africa #Turkey