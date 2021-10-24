World Share

Colombia captures country's most wanted drug trafficker in Uraba

Colombian security forces have captured the country's most wanted drug trafficker, Dairo Antonio Usuga, AKA Otoniel. The government is working on extraditing Otoniel to the US, where he was first indicted in 2009. President Ivan Duque says the arrest will have a major impact on the criminal underworld. But as Liz Maddock explains, it could lead to more violence at a time of worsening clashes between drug gangs. #Colombia #DrugLord