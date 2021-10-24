POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Company finds world's largest helium gas reserves
Company finds world's largest helium gas reserves
South Africa is usually known for its gold mines, but one company has struck a different kind of nugget - after accidentally finding what could be the largest helium reserve in the world. Only seven countries produce the gas commercially, meaning it's often in short supply globally. The company behind the find, thinks it may have stumbled onto a reserve worth more than 100 billion dollars. Sarah Morice has the story.
October 24, 2021
