POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN warns of new atrocities in Myanmar as troops gather in the north
03:32
World
UN warns of new atrocities in Myanmar as troops gather in the north
The United Nations is warning of a potential catastrophe in Myanmar amid reports of troops moving to the northern border. UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews is worried about human rights violations and war crimes being committed by the junta, similar to atrocities committed against the Rohingya in 2017. Phil Robertson, Deputy Asia Director at Human Rights Watch weighs in. #UN #Myanmar #Rohingya
October 25, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?