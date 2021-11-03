POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will Europe give more vaccines to Africa?
25:25
World
Will Europe give more vaccines to Africa?
With many countries crowing about their high Covid vaccination rates, take a moment to consider this - Africa has used 80 per cent of the vaccines it has, yet only five percent of Africans have been fully inoculated. Which means quite simply Africa just isn’t getting enough doses. Who’s to blame? Well big pharmaceutical companies are reluctant to allow others to make vaccines using their know-how - reluctant to waive the rights they have under patent protection. Can that be changed? And by the way, big pharma is not alone! Guests: ​​Fatima Hassan Founder of Health Justice Initiative  Kathleen Van Brempt Member of the European Parliament  Luke McDonagh Assistant Professor of Law London School of Economics
November 3, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?