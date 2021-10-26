Egypt’s Sisi ends state of emergency after four years

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Egypt has ended its state of emergency. It was imposed in 2017, following twin suicide bombings simultaneously targeting two separate churches. At least 45 people were killed. The state of emergency also granted authorities sweeping powers to control everyday life, and arrest those the government believed were dissidents. Mohamad Elmasry from Doha Institute for Graduate Studies has more. #Egypt #Sisi #stateofemergency