Will Poland leave the EU?

Poland likes being in the club, but doesn’t like some of the rules - the club in question being the European Union. And the rules in question concern which has supremacy - EU law or Polish law? GUESTS: Peter Van Elsuwege Professor of EU law at Ghent University Barbara Grabowska Moroz Research fellow at CEU Democracy Institute Kamil Jaronczyk Managing Editor at Visegrad Insight Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.