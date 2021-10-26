World Share

US and Several Western Countries Agree to Abide By Vienna Convention

Tensions between Turkey and many of its NATO allies ensued after ambassadors from 10 countries called for the release of Osman Kavala who has been jailed for his alleged role in the 2013 Gezi protests and the 2016 failed coup. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the ambassadors to be expelled for interfering in the country’s internal affairs in violation of article 41 of the Vienna Convention. The embassies involved have since reiterated their commitment to the protocol. Although tensions have defused, Ankara says it will not refrain from taking further action in defence of the country’s sovereignty. Guests: Murat Aslan Researcher at SETA Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst