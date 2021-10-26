POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Streets of Catania get flooded as cyclonic storm hits southern Italy
00:33
World
Streets of Catania get flooded as cyclonic storm hits southern Italy
The island of Sicily is heavily flooded as cyclonic storm hits southern Italy, causing at least two deaths, according to reports. The Italian weather site “Ilmeteo” says that the storm is expected to peak between Thursday and Friday, and this part of the Island is hit by a rare tropical-like cyclone known as “medicane,” and the sea is 8 degrees Celsius warmer than the average for this time of year. #Storm #TropicalStorm #Cyclone
October 26, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?