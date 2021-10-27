POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UNEP urges nations to set higher emissions reduction goals | Money Talks
06:29
BizTech
UNEP urges nations to set higher emissions reduction goals | Money Talks
The United Nations has warned of dangerous global heating as governments drag their feet on the climate crisis. The UN Enviornment Programme says current commitments to cut carbon emissions fall far short of what's needed to adequately reduce global temperature rises. And even if countries stick to those pledges, it may be too little, too late. Paolo Montecillo reports. #UN #CarbonEmissions #RisingTemperatures
October 27, 2021
