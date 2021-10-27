POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iran hosts international conference on Afghanistan
06:16
World
Iran hosts international conference on Afghanistan
Tehran is hosting a one-day conference on Afghanistan. The meeting is being attended by foreign ministers and representatives from Afghanistan's neighbouring countries as well as Russia. Taliban officials were invited, but the group has welcomed the talks. Iranian affairs analyst Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm tells us what these meetings could mean for the country's future. #Iran #Afghanistan #Taliban
October 27, 2021
