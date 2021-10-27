World Share

Brazil Senate committee recommends Bolsonaro face criminal indictments

A Brazilian Senate committee has recommended President Jair Bolsonaro should face criminal charges for his government's COVID-19 response. Throughout the pandemic, Bolsonaro downplayed the seriousness of the virus and dismissed the need for lockdowns or vaccination campaigns. Brazil has the world's second-highest death toll from the virus. Latin America analyst Javier Farje has more on the brewing standoff. #Bolsonaro #Brazil #Covid