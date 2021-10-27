World Share

The Great Resignation | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

A record-breaking 4.3 million people in the United States have quit their jobs in the month of August alone according to data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s 2.9 % of the total workforce. The month before that, 4.1 million Workers resigned. These are the highest numbers ever reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Experts who have called this “The Great Resignation”, say people are leaving their jobs because workers across the US are demanding better pay and working conditions as well as more flexibility in their daily lives. A new poll found that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, 91 percent of Americans want to do at least some of their work from home. States such as Kentucky, Idaho, South Dakota and Iowa have the highest rates of workers quitting their jobs. They also have higher rates of new COVID-19 infections. So what are the driving forces behind the “Great Resignation”? Guests: Alicia Bowen Cleaner who quit her job Ulrike Malmendier Professor of Economics at UC Berkeley Dennis Kucinich Former US Congressman from Ohio (D)