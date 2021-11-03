POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
EUROPE ENERGY CRISIS: Will Europe move to Green energy?
EUROPE ENERGY CRISIS: Will Europe move to Green energy?
We’ve all heard the warnings about what will happen if the world doesn’t go green quickly enough - there could be no world tomorrow. But there’s a price to be paid right now/ pain to be felt as the prices of gas and oil rocket and there just isn’t enough renewable energy to fill the void. GUESTS Arjun Flora Europe's Director of Energy Finance Studies Tara Connolly Senior Gas Campaigner at Global Witness Koen Locquet Vice President at Council of European Energy Regulators Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
November 3, 2021
