World Share

Various reports say pandemic failures rooted in inequality

Covid-19 has exposed a broken world of haves and have-nots, where access to vaccines, treatments and equipment, depends on your ability to pay. The imbalance across the world, of those who have been vaccinated and those who haven't, is stark. So what lessons have been learned from the global pandemic, and what needs to be done to prepare for another health catastrophe? Francis Collings reports.