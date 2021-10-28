POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Exclusive Dan Peña - I’ll show you how to succeed but you’re not gonna like it!
In this exclusive interview Dan Pena the ‘trillion dollar man’ is Cross examined about how he made his money and how his dad beating him made him the man he is today. He also talks about why men are snowflakes today and how you have to be more selfish if you want to be super rich or a winner in your career. Dan Peña also gives a dire warning of a black swan event that is coming hyperinflation will wipe you out he says. He also warns against hanging out with losers and the importance of having no friends just like Bill Gates Warren Buffett and Elon musk
October 28, 2021
